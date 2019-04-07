Resources More Obituaries for Dani Gaines Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dani Wright Gaines

Obituary Flowers Dani Raye Wright Gaines, age 62, mother to Jeremy Gaines of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Richard Wright and Clarence and LaVerne Power Ryan. She was a member of Northside Christian Church and worked at Sports Connection the last 13 years. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was loved by many. In addition to her son she is survived by her brothers, Glenn (Theresa) Wright, Michael (Nancy) Ryan, Keith (Tammy) Ryan and sister Tracey ( Jerry) Kendrick, all from Georgetown, Kentucky. She is also survived by a special friend Sherrie Harper and her granddaughter, Montana. Visitation for Dani will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019