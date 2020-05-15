Daniel Burbank Whittington
38, of Lexington, died Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, at his home. He was born September 1, 1981, to Charles and Patricia Whittington (Groves). Daniel is survived by his son Elijah, his mother Patti Groves, his brothers Alex, Seth, and Gabe; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his father Charles Whittington, Grandparents, Agnes and George Whittington, Ann Robertson, and Payton Ritchie. Care Cremation, Lexington, is in charge of final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2020.
