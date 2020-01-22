Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Burial
Following Services
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
CAUDELL Daniel, 69, of Nicholasville, husband of Rhonda Gail Caudell, passed away Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born March 11, 1950 in Oneida, KY to the late M.C. and Lula Mae Riley Caudell, was an US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired administrative officer with the VA Medical Center. Daniel was a member of the DAV; Hart Masonic Lodge #61 F & AM; graduate of Citizen's Police Academy in Nicholasville; and the American Legion. Along with his wife he is survived by his children, Angela (Bryan) Cox and Daniel (Kristin) Caudell; grandchildren, Dylan Cox, Ashton Jacobs, Devon Collins, Aubrie Caudell, Lula Mae Caudell, and Frankie Caudell; two sisters, Patricia Turner and Cleda (Lonnie) Turner. He was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Caudell and a sister, Estelle Caudell. Services will be 12:30 pm Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Rd. with burial following in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Thurs. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
