Daniel D. Hardigree, 62, passed away on the morning of Monday, July 27, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born on October 29, 1957 in Georgetown, KY to the late Clabern and Mary (Wells) Hardigree. Daniel wed Millicent Slaughter on August 15, 1981 and together, they celebrated 38 years of marriage until his passing. Daniel earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1973. He was a graduate of Transylvania University in 1981 and later worked at Christian Word Ministries for over 20 years. He enjoyed his aquariums, scuba diving and devoted himself to the study of God’s Word. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Millie; children, Bonnie (Carson) Cupps, Ben (Heather) Hardigree and Kaylee Hardigree; grandchildren, Gabriel, Michael and Ella Cupps; brother, Tom (Doris) Hardigree and sister Kathy (Ron) Luft. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clabern Hardigree and Mary Wells Hardigree. Milward Funeral Directors were entrusted with Daniel’s arrangements. A private ceremony was held for the family with interment in Lexington Cemetery. In honor of his legacy, Mr. Hardigree’s family request that memorial donations be directed to Gardenside Baptist Church or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
