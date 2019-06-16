Dan D. Stewart, Jr. of Lexington passed away June 13, 2019 at UK Hospital, just 2½ weeks from his 90th birthday. He was the son of the late D.D. and Mary Gilbert Stewart of Flat Lick. Dan is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betsy Royalty Stewart, one son, Daniel Deronda (Dee) Stewart, III, and several cousins. He owned Stewart Coal and Oil Co. Dan graduated from Kentucky Military Institute in 1947 and Centre College in 1951 with honors in economics. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He attended the Culver Woodcraft School, was a member of Culver’s Black Horse Troop class of 1945, later serving as Director and Vice President of the Culver Alumni Summer School Association for nearly 50 years. Dan was in Lexington Rotary Club for 45+ years, having served on the Board and a Paul Harris fellow. He served as Trustee of Midway University for 39 years and was Trustee and President of the Centre College Alumni Association. He was past President of the Pineville Jaycees, President of the Kentucky Jaycees, and Director of Jaycees Int’l. He was selected as an Outstanding Young Man by U.S. Jaycees. He was a Patron of the Kentucky Horse Park where he supplied exotic horses from Austria and Russia and active in the World Equestrian Games. He served as Deacon, Elder, and Chairman of the Congregation at Central Christian Church. He was President of S.E.C.D.A. and was past Director of United Way of the Bluegrass and the Better Business Bureau; Vice President of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; President of the Kentucky Independent College Foundation; and President and Director of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Dan was a member of LaFayette Chapter, SAR and Sons of Colonial Wars, past member of the Lexington Club, Middlesboro Country Club, Keeneland Club, Pendennis Club and Spindletop. He traveled to many foreign countries, flew on the Concorde, and vacationed at Long Boat Key, FL, Jackson Hole, WY and White Sulphur Springs, WV. The family wishes to thank Dr. Terence O’Neill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Central Christian Church, Culver Academies, or Midway University. Honorary pallbearers are Trustees of Midway University and Directors of Lexington Rotary Club. His funeral service will be conducted at the Central Christian Church Wednesday, June 19 at 2 P.M. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 12 noon until the funeral hour. www.knoxfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary