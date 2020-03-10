|
WILLETT Daniel E., 73, passed away on February 12, 2020 at his home in Orlando, FL. He was born in Belleville, Il on November 12, 1946, and reared in Lexington, KY. Dan was the second child of Bill and Catherine (Kitty) Willett and was a graduate of Lexington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky. He also served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. Dan was a Certified Public Accountant and worked in accounting and finance. He is survived by Jahala McCormick Willett and their three daughters, Michelle Gilmore Baus, Stephanie (Jeff) Woerner, and Jennifer Rabinek Willett; seven grandchildren, Bradley Gilmore, Meridith Cabello, Natalie Baus, Mallorie Baus, Ryan Woerner, Megan Woerner, and Jamie Rabinek; and one great grandchild, Easton Cabello. Dan is also survived by four brothers; Michael (Adella) Willett, Steve (Sharon) Willett, Sam (Barbara) Willett, and Tom (Barb) Willett. He has two sisters, Anne (David) Philbrick and Gini (Guy) Reynolds. He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Willett. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lexington, KY at 11:30am with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020