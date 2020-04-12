|
COLEMAN Daniel Lawrence (Dan), former General Manager of Armco Steel Ashland Works and past Chairman of the Board of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce 1980-81, passed away peacefully at his home with his daughter in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Montgomery, West Virginia and graduated from Williamson High School, in Alfex, Kentucky. Dan was a veteran of World War II. He entered the Army Air Force in July of 1942 and trained as a bombardier, navigator, and gunner. He served a year and a half in the Pacific theater with the Seventh Air Force. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, four Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was also given the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with three battle stars and the American Theater Ribbon. When he was discharged in December of 1945, he was a First Lieutenant. He enrolled in the University of Kentucky under the GI Bill in 1945 and joined the Sigma Chi fraternity where he met his future bride, Ann, at a sorority party. They were married in Ann's hometown of Bradenton, Florida on December 27, 1946. At the time of his passing, she was holding his hand, his bride of 73 years. Dan was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He returned to West Virginia after graduation with his family to find work in the coal mines where he was raised. He worked for the Leckie Coal Company in Anjean, Roseann, and Aflex where he held different positions, including Assistant Mine Superintendent. Dan was hired at Armco in 1953 as a draftsman in the engineering department. After advancing to the position of electrical engineer, he was moved to the Maintenance Department. He eventually became Superintendent of Maintenance Shops and later of the Maintenance Operating Department. In 1972 he rose to the General Manager of Armco Steel Ashland Works. He retired in January of 1985 and was celebrated by many as one of the greatest men they had ever known. Throughout his lifetime Dan served more than his family and country. Of all his volunteer work, his personal favorite was his time at Wildwood Park with his fellow Armco Retirees and Directors. Dan supported business in many ways through his volunteerism, including as a member of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and served the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as the Chairman of the Board in 1980-81 and as Chairman of the Executive Committee in 1981-82. He also served on the Executive Committee of the Tri-State Area Council of the Boy Scouts, and as on officer or on the boards of many organizations including the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Paramount Arts Center, Bellefonte Country Club, South Ashland Lions Club, Second National Bank, First Bank and Trust Co. and First American Bank. He served on the King's Daughter's Hospital board which led to his initiative to bring Ambulance service to Boyd County and later, to Greenup County. He spent many of his retired years as the Grandfather who would walk, babysit, cook breakfast, and watch over his beloved family. Every Sunday he would pick up either his grandchildren or fellow church members and take them to Sunday School or church service at the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, Kentucky, where he was a member. Dan is survived by his wife Annie Estelle Gullett Coleman of Lexington, Kentucky, his children, Barbara C. (Michael) Curtis of Lexington, Kentucky, Daniel W. (Wynee) Coleman of Basalt, Colorado, Nancy C. Compton of Ashland, Kentucky, Lee L. (JoAnn) Coleman of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Christy C. Reaves of Midway, Kentucky; his grandchildren Brooke Carmichael, Kati (Jared) Prickett, Amy (Jerry) Dickerson, Alex Coleman, Bryce Coleman, Brian (Nevada) Ange, Shane Goldsborough, Michelle (Nick) Kilby, Johnathan (Jackie) Coleman, Ben (Allison) Coleman, Andy Coleman, Elizabeth (Dustin) Zwick, Jean Anne Zwick, John Reaves, Kathryn Reaves, Daniel Reaves, and David Reaves; his nieces Alice (Ralph) Schepp, Amy (John) Reilly, and Lydia Jane (Robert) Morris; and nephews Doug (Joan) Foley and Jack Foley. He is preceded in death by his son, Theodore A. Coleman; his grandchildren Richard Coleman, Allison Ange, and Chris Curtis; his brothers Richard M. Coleman and Jack Coleman; his sister Frances (Flip) Coleman; his parents, Willis W. Coleman and Nina House Coleman; his step-mothers Mabel Coleman and Josephine Perkins Coleman. Services will be held in the future when restrictions are lifted from the complications of the world health crisis through Steen Funeral Home of Ashland, Kentucky. Because of his humble nature, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts in honor of his legacy be sent to the Benevolence Fund at Members Choice Credit Union, which will directly support Armco/AK Steel Connected Families, c/o Members Choice Credit Union, P.O. Box 1468, Ashland, Kentucky 41105.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020