Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lee Street

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Lee Street Obituary
72, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born January 29, 1947 in Garden City, MI to the late Thomas and Hedy Street. Dan graduated from Georgetown College, where he was involved with the basketball team and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He enjoyed working and the relationships that came from it. Over the years he worked at many interesting places including Johnson Funeral Home in Georgetown, basketball coach at Kentucky Business College, sales jobs at Transylvania Printing, WLEX and WDKY television stations, Bluegrass RV of Lexington, and as a part-time limousine driver for Gold Shield Transportation. He was a previous member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington. Dan was an avid and humbled fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, plus the Cincinnati Reds and UK Athletics. He loved traveling and watching his beloved grandchildren in any of their activities. He is survived by one son, Daniel Tyler (Kelly) Street, Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Porter Neal Street, Avery Chere Street and Daniel Thomas Street all of Lexington; one sister, Penny (Randy) Sigler, Elizabethtown, KY; niece Megan Campbell of Lexington; nephew Micah (Bekah) Campbell of Paris, KY; and a special, devoted friend Janie Armstrong Street of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 PM at the K-Club House, Sports Center Drive in Lexington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, 181 W. Lowery Lane, Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40503. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.