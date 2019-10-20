|
72, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born January 29, 1947 in Garden City, MI to the late Thomas and Hedy Street. Dan graduated from Georgetown College, where he was involved with the basketball team and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He enjoyed working and the relationships that came from it. Over the years he worked at many interesting places including Johnson Funeral Home in Georgetown, basketball coach at Kentucky Business College, sales jobs at Transylvania Printing, WLEX and WDKY television stations, Bluegrass RV of Lexington, and as a part-time limousine driver for Gold Shield Transportation. He was a previous member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington. Dan was an avid and humbled fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, plus the Cincinnati Reds and UK Athletics. He loved traveling and watching his beloved grandchildren in any of their activities. He is survived by one son, Daniel Tyler (Kelly) Street, Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Porter Neal Street, Avery Chere Street and Daniel Thomas Street all of Lexington; one sister, Penny (Randy) Sigler, Elizabethtown, KY; niece Megan Campbell of Lexington; nephew Micah (Bekah) Campbell of Paris, KY; and a special, devoted friend Janie Armstrong Street of Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 PM at the K-Club House, Sports Center Drive in Lexington. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, 181 W. Lowery Lane, Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40503. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 20, 2019