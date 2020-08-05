Daniel Lee Massingill, 39. Of Pimlico Parkway, Lexington, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on May 15, 1981 and is the son of Jerry Lee and Diane Massingill. Daniel attended Wilmore Presbyterian Church with his family. Additional survivors include a brother, Anthony Massingill, two nieces, Christie and Cathy and a good friend, Tom Holliday. He was preceded in death by a sister, Christie Massingill. Services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Beth Garod-Logsdon officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
