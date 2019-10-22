|
MAY Daniel "Ray" Sr., 72, husband of Beverly Ann McFadden May, died Oct. 20, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 23, 1946 in Wolfe County, KY, he was the son of the late William Bruce and Jean Puckett May. Mr. May was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier. Survivors include three sons, Daniel Ray (Nicole) May, Jr., Timothy Allen (Tami) May, and Mark Anthony May; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Norma Whitely, Nancy Sims, and David Earl May. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Thurs., Oct. 24 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. . Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wed. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019