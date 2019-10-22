Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel "Ray" May Sr.


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel "Ray" May Sr. Obituary
MAY Daniel "Ray" Sr., 72, husband of Beverly Ann McFadden May, died Oct. 20, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Oct. 23, 1946 in Wolfe County, KY, he was the son of the late William Bruce and Jean Puckett May. Mr. May was a retired U.S. Postal Carrier. Survivors include three sons, Daniel Ray (Nicole) May, Jr., Timothy Allen (Tami) May, and Mark Anthony May; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Norma Whitely, Nancy Sims, and David Earl May. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Thurs., Oct. 24 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. . Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wed. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now