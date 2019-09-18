Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church
1305 Audubon Ave
Lexington, KY

Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
First Christian Church
1305 Audubon Ave
Lexington, KY

1938 - 2019
Daniel Milbern Obituary
MILBERN Daniel, 81, husband of Norma Hatter Milbern died Wed., Sept. 11, 2019 at his home. Born Aug. 27, 1938 in McKinney, KY to the late Joda and Rexie Baugh Milbern, Daniel was a veteran of the US Army, and retired from IBM. He was a member of First Christian Church serving as an elder for several years; a past president of Bluegrass Men's Christian Fellowship; and a member of the Masonic Lodge #954 F&AM and the Oleika Shrine. Along with his wife, Daniel is survived by his children, Jackie (David) Browning and Joey (Frazann) Milbern; three grandchildren, Danielle Milbern, Lee Browning, and Christopher Browning; and two sisters, Doris (Denver) Tinsley and Dottie (Vernon) Norris. Services will be 12:30 pm Mon, Sept. 23 at First Christian Church, 1305 Audubon Ave, Lexington, KY 40503 with burial following in Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Sun. Sept. 22 at the church and 11:30 am till service time Mon at the church. Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
