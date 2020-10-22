Daniel P. Simon, 75, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, October 18, 2020. Dan was born on May 8, 1945 to the late William Paul Simon and Frankie (York) Corbett in Louisville, Kentucky. Dan was wed to Theresa Kragel on April 22, 1972 and together, they celebrated 48 years of marriage. A lifelong Kentucky sports fan, Dan enjoyed time spent with family and friends and annual trips to the beaches of South Carolina. A lover of practical jokes, Dan consistently brought smiles to the faces of family and friends with his quick wit. In addition to his wife, Theresa, Dan is survived by his children, Carrie (Jaron) Blandford and Meredith (Kirk) Stonecipher and his grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Blandford. Dan was preceded in death by his brother, James Simon and step-father, James H. Corbett. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Simon's funeral arrangements. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am on Friday, October 23rd at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary located at 601 Hill N Dale Road, Lexington. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing will be observed during this event. In honor of his legacy and in lieu of flowers, Dan's family requests memorial donations be directed to the local chapter of the American Heart Association
located at 354 Waller Avenue, Ste. 110, Lexington, KY 40504. To share a remembrance of Dan or to offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.