|
|
TYLER Daniel Thomas, 61, husband of Amanda Eschelbach, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Lee and Jean Tyler, born May 14, 1958 in St. Louis, MO. Daniel received a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and retired from Lexmark after a 29 year career at IBM. He was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church and served as mentor to hundreds of his caretakers and professionals over the decades. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Amanda Eschelbach, DMD, Nicholasville, KY; his brother, Mark (Pam) Tyler of Lavonia, MI; his sisters, Carrie (Chris) Oakwood of Detroit, MI and Sally (Mike) Tyler of Detroit, MI. A Celebration of Life service will honor Daniel at Centenary UMC in Lexington, KY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Daniel to Centenary United Methodist Church or Camp Talahi, Howell, MI. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020