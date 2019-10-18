Home

POWERED BY

Services
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
(606) 864-0080
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Warren James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Warren James Obituary
JAMES Daniel "Dan" Warren, 56 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019. Dan was born in Ironton, Ohio; graduated from Ironton High School and the University Of Kentucky with a BS Accounting degree in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree in law in 1991. Dan is survived by his beloved daughter Alexandra Elizabeth James of Louisville, Kentucky and son Randall Barrett Hayden Brewer of London, Kentucky; his loving mother Patricia (Pat); brother Richard James and his wife Stephanie all of Sarasota, Florida; and a dear friend John Harris of Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father Harold (Gene) James. Dan's kindness, generosity and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Dan will be sadly missed. Private funeral services and visitation were held at London Funeral Home in London, Kentucky. Burial and graveside services will be held at a later date at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now