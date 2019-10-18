|
JAMES Daniel "Dan" Warren, 56 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019. Dan was born in Ironton, Ohio; graduated from Ironton High School and the University Of Kentucky with a BS Accounting degree in 1985 and a Juris Doctor degree in law in 1991. Dan is survived by his beloved daughter Alexandra Elizabeth James of Louisville, Kentucky and son Randall Barrett Hayden Brewer of London, Kentucky; his loving mother Patricia (Pat); brother Richard James and his wife Stephanie all of Sarasota, Florida; and a dear friend John Harris of Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father Harold (Gene) James. Dan's kindness, generosity and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Dan will be sadly missed. Private funeral services and visitation were held at London Funeral Home in London, Kentucky. Burial and graveside services will be held at a later date at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019