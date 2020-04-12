Home

Dr. Daniel Watkins

Dr. Daniel Watkins Obituary
69, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 5, 2020 from complications related to congestive heart failure. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Russell Paul and Frances Rose Watkins on January 7, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Hazard High School and a 1980 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry. Dr. Watkins served the community of Hazard, KY for over 30 years and Nicholasville, KY for the last 15 years. He finished his career working alongside his beloved daughter at Witty Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Jessamine County. He is survived by his daughter, Casey Danielle (Tyler) Witty, Nicholasville; and grandchildren, Danielle and Lawson Witty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Shelia Dees and Deborah Ann Watkins. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020
