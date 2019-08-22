Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Blevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wayne Blevins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Wayne Blevins Obituary
67, cherished father, grandfather and brother passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Lexington, KY on February 29, 1952 to the late Royce Encil Blevins and Geraldine Potts Blevins. He was a 1970 graduate of Bryan Station High School and an accomplished gymnast. Danny was a retired member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #452 and a respected tradesman in the Plumbing, Heating and Cooling community. He is survived by his loving children: Daniel Benjamin Blevins and Amy Danelle Blevins-Bailey, along with three precious grandchildren: Ashton Kelso, River Bailey and Piper Bailey. He is also survived by his siblings: Billy Blevins, Ruth(Frank) Moran, Frank(Cheryl) Blevins, Audrey Blevins and Ginger(Gary) Paxton. Many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Friday August 23, 2019 at Highlands Baptist Church. 2032 Parallel Road Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation 12 Noon until time of service at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.