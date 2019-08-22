|
|
67, cherished father, grandfather and brother passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Lexington, KY on February 29, 1952 to the late Royce Encil Blevins and Geraldine Potts Blevins. He was a 1970 graduate of Bryan Station High School and an accomplished gymnast. Danny was a retired member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union #452 and a respected tradesman in the Plumbing, Heating and Cooling community. He is survived by his loving children: Daniel Benjamin Blevins and Amy Danelle Blevins-Bailey, along with three precious grandchildren: Ashton Kelso, River Bailey and Piper Bailey. He is also survived by his siblings: Billy Blevins, Ruth(Frank) Moran, Frank(Cheryl) Blevins, Audrey Blevins and Ginger(Gary) Paxton. Many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Friday August 23, 2019 at Highlands Baptist Church. 2032 Parallel Road Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation 12 Noon until time of service at the church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019