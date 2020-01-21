|
|
|
Danny Joe Chapman, 31, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Danny was born November 30, 1988 in Louisa, KY. He was a graduate of Lawrence County High School. Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents George Sanders and Joe and Ada Chapman and his aunt Charlotte Chapman. Danny is survived by his mother and step father Beth and Christopher Borders; father Danny Ray Chapman; children Erika Chapman, Kaiden Chapman, and Bryson Chapman; siblings Brian (Heather Hensley) Chapman; Diana (Kevin) Romans; and Adam (Jessica) Chapman; grandmother Diana Sanders; aunts and uncles Amanda and Todd Caseman, George and Patricia Sanders, and Joey Chapman; mothers of his children Kasey Chapman and Natasha Hammonds; and best friends Shane Hackney, Casey Childers, and Chester Runyon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joseph Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapman Cemetery in Ulysses. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after 6:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Young Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Chapman and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020