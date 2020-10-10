1/
Danny Hunter
Danny Ray Hunter, 55, widower of Mindy Purcell Hunter, passed away October 6, 2020 in Versailles, Kentucky. Born August 28, 1965 in Woodford County, Kentucky he was the son of the late William and Lucille Hendricks Hunter. Danny was a graduate of Woodford County High School, worked as a builder in construction and was a member of Versailles Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Donna Matthews and brothers, Jerry Hunter and Michael Hunter. Danny will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Hannah Hunter (Bill Semones), Versailles, son, Collin Hunter, Versailles, sister, Kathy Hunter Norton, Versailles, brother, David Hunter, Lawrenceburg, grandchildren, Quinn and Scout Semones and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 5:00 pm. Those attending the services must wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Danny’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 10, 2020.
