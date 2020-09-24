Danny Polston

Mr. Danny Hugh Polston of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Medical Center of Albany, in Albany, Kentucky having attained the age of 67 years, 8 months, and 4 days. He was born in Albany, Kentucky on Sunday, January 18, 1953, the son of Hobert and Cora (Lowe) Polston. He was of the Christian faith, and a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur Charles “A.C.” Polston, Bud Polston, Linda Penneycuff, Larry Polston. He is survived by his wife, Barbara G. Polston, of Albany, Kentucky, whom he wed on Saturday, June 2, 1984, son, Tony (& Bridgette) Polston of Albany, Kentucky, siblings, Holly (& Keith) Robbins of Monroe, Tennessee, Mary Polston (& Ed Luttrell) of Albany, Kentucky, Doyle (& Janie) Polston of New Castle, Indiana, granddaughter, Taylor Polston (& Kristian Baxter), great-grandchildren, Eira Polston, Nola Polston, along with several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. graveside in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky, with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday until the funeral hour. Campbell-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store