70 of Mt. Vernon, departed this life for his heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on June 2, 1949 the son of Floyd and Rosie Prewitt Mink. He worked for over 30 years for Cintas in Lexington, KY before working for several years at Town & Country Service Station prior to retirement. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and enjoyed working on cars, taking care of his yard, watching WLJC and the Kentucky Wildcats, a playing with his grand and great grandbabies. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Whitis Mink; his daughter, Angie and husband Gary Bullock of Mt. Vernon; a son, Danny, Jr. and wife Michelle Mink, also of Mt. Vernon; his grandchildren, Dustin Johnson and wife Tabetha of London, and Brianna Mink, Jaydon Bullock, and Camden Mink, all of Mt. Vernon; two great granddaughters, Gabrielle and Paisley Johnson of London; and his brothers and sisters, Donnie and wife Patsy Cromer, Johnny Cromer, Eddie Cromer, Dennis and wife Desiree Cromer, Gene and wife Nell Cromer, Freddie Cromer, Tommy and wife Vanessa Cromer, Kenny and wife Barb Mink, Rodney Mink, Rosetta Eaton, Teresa and husband Cecil Childress, and Paula and husband Steve Wrenn. Several step grandchildren that are also remembered include Louise and Chuck Cole, James Hood, Victoria Hood, Ricky and Brianna Hood, and Brianna and Gordon Witt; and step great grandchildren, Caitlyn, C.J., Landon, and Chelsey Cole, Bentley, Cecelia, and Collette Hood, and Alivia, Sawyer, and Rylan Witt. Numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Mink; his mother and step-father, Rosie and Fred Prewitt; and an infant sister, Donna Mink. Funeral services for Mr. Mink will be conducted Wednesday, January 15 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Jason Brown and Barry Hurst. Burial will follow in Maretburg Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Mink’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 15, 2020