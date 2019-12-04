Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Scott Perkins


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Scott Perkins Obituary
Danny Scott Perkins, 77, husband of 50 years to Carlene Perkins, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born July 22, 1942 in Scott County, Kentucky he was the son of the late John Pollard & Lillie Mae Rutledge Perkins. Danny was a US Army Veteran, past Commander of Post 24 American Legion of Georgetown for several years and past District Commander, he was also a member of the Ky Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, a Ky Colonel, and member of Connersville Christian Church and longtime Scott County farmer. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Dana (Brad) Glass, Dona (Jim) Ginter, Mary Ellen Perkins, Jeffrey Scott Perkins, and Lisa Gillum; grandchildren include Kaylan (Whitney) Glass, Kayla Sabol, and Jacob Sabol, Erica Richardson, and Aiden Morgan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his 6 brothers & sisters, Bud Perkins, Margie Perkins, Ruby Skinner, Christine Clark, Mary Miley, and J.W. Perkins. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service on Thursday, December 5 at 1:00pm with Spence Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery with military honors and the following serving as pallbearers, Garrett Perkins, Shannon Cheatham, Kaylan Glass, Jacob Sabol, Jay Franklin Perkins, and Bobby Snider. Honorary pallbearers, Rusty Moss, Mike Jones, Pokey Graves, Wally Parrish, Paul Isaacs, Willie Allen, John Holland, and John Matheny. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -