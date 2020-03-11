|
|
|
Danny Shearer, 59, (Vickie Shearer) of LeBeau Drive died, March 7, 2020 at the UK Medical Center. He was born on April 25, 1960 in Lexington, Kentucky to Dan Young Shearer “Shirley” and the late Gracie Cobb Pennington. Danny was a farmer, member of Bethel Christian Church and a former Nicholasville City Commissioner. He is survived by a daughter, Tabatha Grace Shearer Morgan and her husband, George grandson, Gunnar Easton Morgan, sisters, Janet (Barry) Henson and Sharon (David) Murphy and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Shearer. Services will be 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be George Waford, Kyle Lamb, Brett Durham, Robert Blackford, Dorteo Ibarra and Esteban Garcia. Honorary Bearers will be Steve Shearer, Earl Brown, Lane Murphy, Barry Henson, David Murphy, Seth Bryan, Logan Bryan, Eddy Allison Ron Shearer, Sonny Roberts and Scott Taylor, members of Bethel Christian Church and Jessamine County Young Farmers. Visitation will be 3:30PM-8:00PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Tabatha Morgan. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 11, 2020