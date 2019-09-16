|
|
MCBEATH Danny Sherrill, 74, of Louisville (formerly of Russell County), died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Lyndon Wood Healthcare facility in Louisville. He was born June 15, 1945 in Russell County to the late William & Anna Fox McBeath. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona McBeath, brothers Rosonald, Bobby, & Donald McBeath, and nephew, Ronnie Lee McBeath. Survivors include 2 children: Shawn (Keli) McBeath, Louisville, Shannon (Bryan) Dolfi, Groveland, Florida, 4 grandchildren: Bailee Hodelka, Riley McBeath, Emersyn Dolfi, & Brynn Dolfi. Funeral service for Danny McBeath will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 1 pm CT at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation 11 am until funeral time at 1 pm. Interment in the Russell Springs City Cemetery with full military honors by the Russell County Honor Guard. Bernard Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 16, 2019