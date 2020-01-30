|
|
|
Mrs. Darlene (Britt) Tompkins, age 61, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence in Albany, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Rubel and Patsy (Cross) Britt and was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Charles Jason Hicks, daughter, Nikki (and Michael) Melton all of Albany, Kentucky, grandsons, Christopher Melton, Jaylen Hare, special friend, Wanda Land, many God-children, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Darlene (Britt) Tompkins will be conducted Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:00 (CST) in the Chapel of the Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Brumley and Bro. Jimmy Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12:00 noon (CST) on Thursday, January 30, until the funeral time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Campbell-New Funeral Home. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 30, 2020