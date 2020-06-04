74, died June 2, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 3, 1945 to the late Walter and Beulah Boots Moore. Darliene is survived by her sisters Emma Jo (William Jr.) Roberts, Anna M. Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and special friends. Three brothers precede her in death, Winford, Walter, and Bobby Moore. Private services will be held at a later date at North Middletown Cemetery.