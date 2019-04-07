Home

Darrell Dunsil Obituary
DUNSIL Darrell Earl, 65, husband of Charlene Dunsil, died April 3, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 4, 1954 in Hazard, KY, he was the son of the late William Howard and Mabel Marshall Dunsil. Mr. Dunsil was a U.S. Army Airborne veteran, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors other than his wife include two children, Krissey (Tony) Napier and Darrell Earl Dunsil, Jr; five grandsons, Dakoda, Peyton, Colton, Matthew, and Dylan; and his two pets, E.D. and Millie. No services are planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
