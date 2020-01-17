Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Darrell Keith Abney


1966 - 2020
ABNEY Darrell Keith, 53, husband of Janice Hale Abney, died unexpectedly on Jan. 14, 2020 at King's Daughter's Hospital in Madison, IN. Born Aug. 6, 1966 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of Loretta Faye Combs Abney and the late Robert Henry Abney, Jr. Mr. Abney was employed as a truck driver for Ryder Integrated Logistics in Georgetown, KY. Survivors other than his wife and mother include two children, Jessica (David) Henry and Nevin Abney; five grandchildren, Heather, Aaron, Hunter, and Avery Henry and Jakub Abney; two brothers, Gary (Carla) Abney and Mike (Janna) Abney; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a kind person who will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held 12:30pm Mon., Jan. 20 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Sun. at the funeral home. All are asked to donate blood in his memory.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -