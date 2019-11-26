|
|
SANDERS Darrell, was born March 11th, 1946, in Pikeville, Ky. Reverend Otis and Hazel Sanders fell in love with Darrell upon first sight and adopted the sweet-hearted red haired boy only seven days later. Darrell graduated from Morgan County High School in 1965. He was drafted and served in the Army from 1966 1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. After returning home, Darrell graduated from Morehead State University. Darrell's love of the classroom was only matched by his love of sports and friends. It all started as he, himself, would tell you he was the first to dunk a basketball at Morgan County High School. His friends often joked that the only comparison that came to mind was the great Al Bundy, who scored five touchdowns in a single game. He loved his stories and sharing them with friends and family, which is why he loved being a part of the East Carter baseball team when they won the state championship in 1984. Darrell also often boasted about his attendance at the Boys Basketball Sweet Sixteen tournament, an event he attended 58 of the past 59 years. Darrell, a distinguished educator of the Carter County School system, retired in 2002 after 25 years of devoting his life to his students in the Pike County and Carter County School Systems. Among his many accomplishments- Eleven-time "Teacher of the Year" and winner of the coveted "Golden Apple" award for perfect yearly attendance for 14 years. After retirement, Darrell threw himself into a myriad of activities -Political activist, feeding the elderly through Meals on Wheels, social gadfly, gaming and horse expert (his name is legendary at Keeneland and Las Vegas), expert dog trainer (trainer to the one and only Rupp), and loving grandfather. Darrell, in the twilight of his years, surely looked back contented and satisfied. Surviving are his wife, Pam Sanders of Grayson, a daughter, Jessica Sanders Roberts (John Roberts) of Lexington, KY and a son, Dane and Carey (Bromwell) Sanders of Crescent Springs, KY. He is survived by six grandchildren: Claire, Noah, Emma, Jack, Olivia, and Hazel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Grayson Funeral Home with Pastor Kyle Burchett conducting the funeral services. Interment will be in the Veterans Cemetery at East Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Grayson Funeral Home. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Meals on Wheels or to New Beginnings Assembly of God Rewired Program.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 26, 2019