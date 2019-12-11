|
Darrell Layne Squires, 56, husband of Michelle Grimes Squires, of Bellechase Lane, Nicholasville, passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born in Jefferson County to the late Maxie and Louise Squires. He was employed by Greenix where he worked as a branch manager. He is survived by his wife Michelle, four sons, Jarrod, Aaron, Gregory and Dallas, a brother, Jamie Squires, a sister, Lynnea (Daniel) Cooper, seven grandchildren, Bradley, Brileigh, Oaklee, Kingston, Zeke, Zane and Koleton. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on the day of the service. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 11, 2019