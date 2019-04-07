|
|
Darrell K. Willis, 69, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 5, 1950 to the late Carl James Willis and Ann Sponcil Willis. Darrell was retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation and was a member of the Nicholasville United Methodist Church. He loved to fish, play golf and was an avid U.K. fan. Survivors include a beloved brother, Carl Daron Willis, an aunt, Evelyn Murphy and 11 cousins. He was preceded in death by one cousin. Memorial service will be conducted at 7PM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Nicholasville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at the church www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019