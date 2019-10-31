|
age 38, of Campbells Branch in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home. He was born March 25, 1981 in Madison County and was the son of Darrell and Audrey Mastin Baker. He was an employee of Baker Pool Supply and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and the KA Fraternity. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include: His son: Byron Blye Baker, His sister: Kristin Elswick, His nephew: Caleb Ballard Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 2, 12 PM at the Friendship Baptist Church by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and after 11 AM Saturday at the Church. Pallbearers: Caleb Ballard, Brad Elswick, Chad Rouse, Josh Daugherty, Foster Darrell Baker and Dale Baker Honorary Pallbearer: Blye Baker
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 31, 2019