BROWN Darryl Dyvan, 80, devoted husband of Beaulahvene Akers Brown passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Joseph East. Mr. Brown was born in Floyd County, KY, and was the son of the late George and Essie Prater Brown. He graduated from Prestonsburg High School and Eastern Kentucky University, and was a First Lieutenant in the U.S Army. He was a Corporate Appraiser for Ashland Oil Inc and was a member of the North Lexington Church of Christ. He was also a KY Colonel and a member of the Pershing Rifles. His hobbies included playing golf, hunting, an avid woodworker and banjo player. Other than his wife, survivors include two sons, Darryl Nicholas (Cheri) Brown of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Darren Douglas (Buffie) Brown of Madisonville, KY; four grandchildren, Kenny (Rachel) Brown, Whitney (Alex) Dacquel, Lauren Brown and Logan Brown; one sister, Mazie Dey. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three siblings, Eukie Schaffer, Aileen Hubbard and Rodney Brown. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at North Lexington Church of Christ, 2280 Hume Road, Lexington, KY with Minister Scott Pena and Minister Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019