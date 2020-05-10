Or Copy this URL to Share

Darryl Price, 64, husband of Debbie McMillian Price, a 1973 graduate of Woodford County High School, departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born May 11, 1955 in Danville, Kentucky to Logan Price and Margaret Evans Fitzgerald. Darryl had just retired from Gray Ohio Valley after 25 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and had planned to travel and spend time with his wife Debbie. Darryl lived by his moto “God, Family, Country”. In addition to his father, Darryl was preceded in death by his brother Dean Price. Darryl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Debbie McMillian Price, daughters, Shelby Phipps (Tyler), Shelbyville, Tara Gaines, Frankfort, son, Josh Gaines (Jessica), Frankfort, grandchildren, Kayli, Lexi, Grayson, Nevaeh, Elijah, and coming in July , granddaughter, Madi, brother, Don Price (Lee Anne), Harrodsburg, as well as several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Darryl’s Life will be planned for a later date when friends and family can gather together again. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodford Food Pantry, PO Box 1066, Versailles, Kentucky 40383. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Darryl's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

