|
|
|
Mr. Darwin Holsapple, age 73, of Albany, Kentucky passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Bennie Holsapple and Ruth Amonett Holsapple. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ann (Craig) Holsapple, a brother, Danny Holsapple, a sister, Barbara Leifeld, a grand-daughter, Jennifer Ann Carter, and a brother-in-law, Elwood Holsapple. Mr. Darwin Holsapple is survived by his daughters, Lisa (and Larry) Saffell of Albany, Kentucky, Vonda (and Dean) Nicholas of South Carolina, a son, Jerry Holsapple of South Carolina, a brother, Welby Holsapple of Albany, Kentucky, a sister, Faye (and Rodney) Dempsey of Monroe, Tennessee, two brothers-in-law, Carl (and Nila) Craig of Albany, Kentucky, Ronnie (and Barbara) Craig of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, a sister-in-law, Joyce Holsapple, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, with many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Darwin Holsapple will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. (CST) Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Harvey Dicken officiating. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019