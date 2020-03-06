|
|
|
David A. Johns, 72, widower of Florence Johns, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Born October 10, 1947 in Nicholasville, Kentucky he was the son of the late Eldon Johns and Geraldine Burnett Hawkins. David attended Jessamine County High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. On September 20, 1969 David married Florence Knight. After 35 years of wedded bliss David was preceded in death by Florence. In addition to his wife and parents he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Harold Hawkins and sister, Barbara Simpson. David will be lovingly remembered by his son, Kenneth (Bonnie) Johns, granddaughters, Lydia and Lorelai Johns, all of Versailles, brother Mike (Jeannette) Johns, Nicholasville, sister, Pat Knoche, Miami, FL, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Jeremiah Johnson officiating. Private interment will take place on a later date at Rose Crest Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of David are suggested to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences can be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020