David Allen Layne
1949 - 2020
David A. Layne, age 71, of Prestonsburg, KY, husband of Paula Sue Martin Layne, passed away on Tuesday, October, 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born, August 5, 1949, in West Prestonsburg, KY, a son of the late Chester and Virginia Christian Layne of Ivel, KY. David was a member of the Allen Baptist Church, a Gideon, a business man, former teacher at the Prestonsburg High School and the former Transportation Director for the Floyd County School System and David also served on numerous boards in Floyd County. In addition to his wife, Paula, he is survived by one son: David Allen (Martha) Layne, II, Prestonsburg, KY, one brother; Malcom D. Layne, Ivel, KY, one daughter; Heather Renee Ousley, Prestonsburg, KY, one grandson; Trey Layne. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service for Mr. David Layne will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Allen Baptist Church, Prestonsburg, KY, with Arnold Turner, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Visitation will be 5-10 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, KY.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Allen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
331 KY Route 122
Martin, KY 41649
(606) 285-9261
