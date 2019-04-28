Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Appleton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Appleton Obituary
61, passed away April 20th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne, his daughters Nicole Appleton, Sarah Appleton and granddaughter Brynn Rose Keiffer. David loved boating on Lake Cumberland, muscle cars and motorcycles. He will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Life Celebration Tuesday April 30th 4-7 pm at the Pavillion behind the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection 3220 Lexington Rd Nicholasville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.