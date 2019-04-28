|
61, passed away April 20th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne, his daughters Nicole Appleton, Sarah Appleton and granddaughter Brynn Rose Keiffer. David loved boating on Lake Cumberland, muscle cars and motorcycles. He will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his family. Life Celebration Tuesday April 30th 4-7 pm at the Pavillion behind the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection 3220 Lexington Rd Nicholasville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019