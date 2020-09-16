David Curtis

David Lynn Curtis passed away Sunday, September 6, in Marietta, Ga., after a long illness. He was 73 years old. He was born in Mercer County, Ky., on November 23, 1946, to David Mitchell and Eleanor Carr Curtis. He graduated from Owen County High School in 1964 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky in 1979. He also earned a Master of Science degree in Technical Communication in 1992 from the Southern College of Technology in Marietta, Ga. David retired from IBM after more than 25 years, then resumed his career with PeopleSoft and Oracle. David was a proud patriot of our country and served as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces for 40 years, serving in the 1st Calvary Division during the Vietnam War, the U.S. Army Reserve and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force. He received numerous awards and commendations from the military, including a Bronze Star. David met Lynda Hampton soon after he returned from Vietnam in 1969 and they were married on February 14, 1970. David and Lynda called several cities home during their marriage, including Lexington, Ky., Boulder, Co., and Woodstock, Ga. They celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary earlier this year. David is preceded in death by his mother and sister, Donna Curtis. He is survived by his father and children, John Mitchell Curtis and wife Mary Elizabeth, Rapid City, S.D., daughter Sarah Elizabeth Curtis and grandson Thomas Hill Westray of Woodstock, Ga.; brother Jerry Curtis and wife Tina, Corinth, Ky.; sister Diane Curtis and husband Marcus Manning, Lexington, Ky.; and brother Ken Curtis, Tucker, Ga. He also leaves behind his close friends and brother- and sister-in-law, Benton and Carolyn Jones, and was a loving uncle to 10 nieces and 17 nephews from Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. David served as Vice President of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) at Dobbins ARB for many years and would be honored if remembrances of him were sent to AFSA Chapter 452, in care of Sally Curtis, PO Box 2031, Woodstock, Ga. 30188.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store