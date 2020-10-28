1/
Dr. David DeBerry "Doc" O'Neal Jr.
Dr. David "Doc" DeBerry O'Neal Jr., 77, devoted husband of Sandra Park O'Neal, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Gulfport, MS he was the son of the late David O'Neal Sr., and Eloise Etzold O'Neal. He is survived by his wife Sandra, his daughter, Holly (Brooks) Scudder; his son, Jason O'Neal; his grandson, Nate Scudder; and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dudley George O'Neal. A memorial service will be held 11am Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be from 3-5pm and 7-9pm Friday, as well as from 10-11am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, 2739 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, KY 40511; Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504; or Auburn University CVM c/o Diana Turner 104 Greene Hall, Auburn, AL 36849.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
