David Glenn Ferrell, age 75, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center, after an extended battle with cancer. David was born on November 27, 1944 in Frenchburg, KY, son of the late Humphrey Ferrell and Ruby Moore Ferrell. He served 2 tours in the Vietnam War as a Chief-Electronics Technician in the United States Navy. David enjoyed working on his tree farm. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Shadoan) Ferrell, whom he married on April 4, 1982 in Somerset, KY; his brothers-in-law, Gary M. Shadoan, James "Bo" Shadoan, Don Shadoan, Larry G. Shadoan and Jerry W. (and Rhonda) Shadoan; one aunt, Beatrice Adams of Jamesville, N.C.; one nephew, Sable Leslie Hall of Ellenboro, N.C.; and his favorite cousin, Geraldine "Geri" Adams of Middletown, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Violet Gaye Hall and Catherine Ferrell. Private services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Mill Springs National Cemetery. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for David Ferrell.



