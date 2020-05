Or Copy this URL to Share

84, passed away Monday. Survived by Jerry Fitzpatrick, Robert Fitzpatrick, Cherie Fitzpatrick Gaines, Miles Gaines, David Keith Fitzpatrick, Haydon Gaines and Nicholas Gaines. Graveside service at 11 AM Machpelah Cemetery. Taul Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.



