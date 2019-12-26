|
FREDERICK David Lee, 86, widower of Janet Lee Tanner Frederick, died Dec. 22, 2019. Born January 29, 1933 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Jasper Newton "Jack" and Molly Tuttle Frederick. Survivors include three of four children: J. Kevin Frederick, Dana (Danny) Sanders and Tim (Tina) Frederick; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law; Stephanie and Rick Matthews. Funeral services will be held 5pm Fri., Dec. 27 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 3 pm Fri. until the service time. Burial will take place 2:30pm Mon., Dec. 30 in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 26, 2019