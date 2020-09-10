David Graff, 64, widower of Rita Graff, passed away peacefully at his home on August 25, 2020. Born June 7, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Albert and Irene Graff. He is survived by his children Christa (Chad) Hurst and Justin (Krystal) Graff; grandchildren Kayla Dillon, Marissa Hurst, Aubrey Graff, Kaylynn Graff, and Kiley Graff. In addition to his wife and parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Graff III. Visitation for David will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and service at 3:00 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 463 East Main, Lexington, Ky. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in his honor to go the Veterans Outreach Program in Georgetown, KY. https://veteransoutreach.com/donate/