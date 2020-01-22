|
David Howell Greene, 96, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the University of Kentucky. He was born December 22, 1923, the son of Harold and Catherine Howell Greene. He married Hazel Jones Greene, June 25, 1948 and they were married for 70 years. She predeceased him on March 16, 2019.He was a 1941 graduate of Mt. Sterling High School, attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and then left college to enlist. He served three years as a Paratrooper with the 13th Airborne Division, seven months of this in the European Theater. Following the war he worked with his dad at Myers and Greene, a contracting coal mining business in Hazard. Then was a construction foreman for Talbott Construction. With a lifelong passion for flying, he formed Greene Flying Service in 1967, where he served as a Flight Instructor, a contract pilot, an examiner for the FAA and served as FBO for the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Airport. Following his retirement in 1985, he pursued his passion for fishing and began spending the winters at his second home in Lakeport, Florida. He was a long time member of the First Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, a member of the and a former board member of the Mt. Sterling-Montgomery County Airport Board. He is survived by one daughter, Emily Branscum (Allen) of Somerset, KY; one brother, Lewis Greene (Kitty) of Mt. Sterling, KY; one sister-in-law, Margie Greene of Carefree, AZ; five nieces, Laurie Lybarger (Brad) of Mt. Sterling, KY; Kate Zolman (Mitch) of Mt. Sterling, KY; Annette Ison (Mark) of Mt. Sterling, KY; Mary Ann Lopez (Paul) of Chandler, AZ and Kathleen Greene of Phoenix, AZ; and also like family Scarlett Catron, Sue Jones and Nancy Truskowski. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a brother, Berk Greene. Funeral service will be held 2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Holley, Rev. Gist Howell and Rev. Michelle Ballard officiating, burial following at Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11-2 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Taul Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Mark Ison, Mitch Zolman, Brad Lybarger, Tom Cannon, Jack Tipton and Ashley Kirk. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Reynolds, Rick Thacker and Jim Stephens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church, 222 W. Main Street, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353. Military rites to be preformed by American Legion Post 22.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020