Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
David Harris Jr. Obituary
81, husband to Linda Vance Harris, passed away peacefully at his home Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 in Georgetown, KY. Born July 28, 1938 in Woodford County, KY, he was the son of the late David Harris Sr. and Georgia Barber Harris. Dave was a longtime employee who worked in management and retired from IBM after 35 years. Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Mark) Gold of Lexington, KY; his son, Jason (Helen) Harris of Sadieville, KY; grandsons, Morgan Johnston, Jesse Harris and Charles Harris; granddaughter, Jilliann Harris; brother, John Harris, Austin, TX; Sisters, JoAnn Tate, Frankfort, KY and Peggy Harris, Lexington, KY. He was predeceased by an infant son David Harris III. Memorial visitation will be 5 – 7 PM Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 with a memorial service starting at 7 PM. Both will be held at Tucker Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home, 320 W. Main St., Georgetown, KY 40324. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
