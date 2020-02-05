Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
David Randolph Henson, 58, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. David was born July 8, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Randolph and Lois (Davis) Henson. David was baptized as a young child and attended First Baptist Church of Louisa David was a long distance truck driver for I.W.X. He was in the top 5 in drivers, having logged over 4 million safe driving miles. When he was home, David loved to fish, cook, and play games with his family. He loved animals. When his children were in school he was a member of the Lawrence County High School Band Boosters. Survivors include his wife Marsha Henson; children Thaddeus Henson and Victoria Henson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and special friend William Spradlin. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chuck Price officiating. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Lawrence County Humane Society Animal Shelter. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Henson and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2020
