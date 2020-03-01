|
David Keith Crowell, 66, husband of Pamela Crowell passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 at his home in Versailles. He was born in Ashland, KY to Emma Lou Vaughn Crowell and the late Clarence “Shine” Crowell. David was a 1971 graduate of Danville High School and was Facility Maintenance Director for KCTCS in Versailles. He was a longtime member of Versailles United Methodist Church. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Edward “Pete” Crowell and his sister, Elizabeth Ann Boyer. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Scott Crowell, daughter, Rachael Crowell, Versailles, and sister, Cheryl (Greg) Seneff, Nashville, TN. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 3 at Versailles United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, March 2 from 5-8 pm also at the church. Memorials are suggested to Jarrett Joy Cart Inc., PO Box 24526, Lexington, KY 40524-2456 and Dance Blue, 160 Avenue of Champions, Suite A 154, Lexington, KY 40506. Online guestbook available at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020