Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for David Toles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Keith Toles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Keith Toles Obituary
79, owner of Charlie's Saw shop for 54 years, passed away on May 24, 2019. He is survived by a son, Brandon (Kristy) Toles, of Lexington; a daughter, Laura (Jay) Richardson, of Nicholasville; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one brother, Lee Toles, of Shelbyville. Visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Thursday, May 30th with the funeral service at 12:30pm Friday, May 31st both at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington. Mr. Toles interment to Camp Nelson National Cemetery will take place at 2:30 following the funeral service. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now