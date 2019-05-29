|
79, owner of Charlie's Saw shop for 54 years, passed away on May 24, 2019. He is survived by a son, Brandon (Kristy) Toles, of Lexington; a daughter, Laura (Jay) Richardson, of Nicholasville; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one brother, Lee Toles, of Shelbyville. Visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Thursday, May 30th with the funeral service at 12:30pm Friday, May 31st both at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington. Mr. Toles interment to Camp Nelson National Cemetery will take place at 2:30 following the funeral service. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019