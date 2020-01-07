|
|
COWEN David L., 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 27, 2019. Dr. Cowen's medical career spanned more than 45 years, the last 30 of which were spent at the University of Kentucky. He was initially recruited to the Department of Community Medicine in 1974 and eventually became Chairman. During the ensuing years, he served as Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, Chief of Staff of the Kentucky Hospital, acting chairman of several other departments, Medical Director of Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital and several other roles. After his retirement from UK, Dr. Cowen served for several years as Medical Director of Refuge Clinic. In addition to his storied medical career, Dr. Cowen served as a Discussion Leader in Bible Study Fellowship for over 20 years, a ministry that enriched his life and the lives of many others. He was also an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church and then Tates Creek Presbyterian Church. More important than anything listed above, Dr. Cowen was a servant. In his roles as physician, husband, father, grandfather and friend, he exemplified the characteristics of a servant to the fullest. He put others first and made it his life's work to show the love of Christ to his family, his neighbors, his patients, and to any he came across who needed a kind touch or a listening ear. Dr. Cowen is survived by his children: Laura McCollum (Steve), David Cowen (Katrina), Greg Cowen (Selena), and Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch (John); his grandchildren: Tyler (Cati), Hannah, Joel, Spencer, Caleb, Bailey, Brynn, Micah and Ian; great-granddaughter Eloise; his three sisters and many other loving family and friends. Dr. Cowen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra, as well as his parents and brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington, KY. The family will be available to greet guests at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Study Fellowship Global Impact Corp or to Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 7, 2020